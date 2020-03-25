Snowmass Sun will still rise, but look will change

David Krause, editor of The Aspen Times, Snowmass Sun, Aspen Times Weekly.



As we continue to work through these rapidly evolving times, we are committed to bringing you the news and features from Snowmass Village. With those two factors colliding over the past several days, our presentation of the news in Snowmass will look a little different moving forward but our coverage will not.

Starting this week and for an unforeseen length of time (hopefully just a few weeks), we are taking the Snowmass Sun and incorporating it into The Aspen Times as a four-page section. The Sun, which comes out every Wednesday, has played a large role in keeping the community informed, and that will be carried on with this approach.

For decades we have shown a strong dedication to covering the news of the village and we will continue that responsibility despite this change. Snowmass Sun reporter Maddie Vincent will continue to cover the heart and soul of Snowmass, and our local columnists will continue to stay in tune with the heart of the village by writing about what they and other residents are feeling and talking about.

Our Village Voices features that highlight our local people and businesses will continue. Our role as a watchdog to Town Council remains firm. Keeping residents informed is our top priority.

Although there won’t be as many stories in the print edition, our coverage will continue on the SnowmassSun.com website as well as on our Facebook page. We will continue to bring you the most important news as well as keep you connected with the community.

If you haven’t really explored the Sun in the past, consider this your invitation to take a peak. And if you’re a loyal follower of the Sun, we thank you and we look forward to continuing to serve you on our variety of platforms — in print, online and on social media. If you have any questions, please reach out to me (dkrause@aspentimes.com) or Maddie (mvincent@aspentimes.com).

You’ve heard this a lot lately and we feel it’s true: We’ll get through this together. In the meantime, we will keep you informed of what is going on in the village; it’s our commitment to you and the community.