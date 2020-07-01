Summer art workshop for kids starts at Straight Line Studio in Snowmass

Kelly Peters talks about the opportunity to create a billboard for CORE in Snowmass while sitting outside of the Straight Line Studio in Base Village on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun

CREATE AND CULTIVATE ART WORKSHOP The Create and Cultivate kids specific art workshop through Straight Line Studio will take place Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Base Village studio space this summer. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. The weekly workshops will follow Pitkin County Health guidelines and release forms are required. Cost is $50 per child ages 8 to 12. For questions and more information, email kelly@straightlinestudiollc.com or visit straightlinestudiollc.com.

Starting Thursday and Friday, children ages 8 to 12 will be able to paint, draw, collage and get exclusive access to The Collective game lounge through Straight Line Studio’s new “Create and Cultivate” summer art workshop series.

“Each class will be a little different because we want to see what the kids respond to,” said Kelly Peters, artist and owner of Straight Line Studio. “It will be fun and pretty chill.”

For Peters, the new series and the private, small group lessons she’s starting back up this month with Teal Roberts Wilson, an artist and Straight Line Studio gallery manager, aim to take an individualized approach, going off the interests of each class and giving people an opportunity to decompress from their daily lives.

“Now more than ever people have been reaching out saying they want to learn how to paint and draw,” Peters said. “It’s definitely a mental release and good for mental health and so we want to give people the basic skills they can use on their own time.”

She went on to explain that these workshops aren’t about teaching people how to make a Picasso replicate — they’re more about teaching people new skills and helping them tap into their creative sides in new ways.

“A lot of people are surprised when they come in and I tell them creating a certain image isn’t the most important part of the class, it’s the least important part,” Peters said. “What’s important is relaxing and discovering something new.”

Over the past several months of both the stay-at-home and early phases of the “safer at home” public health orders, Peters said she’s created a lot of new work she’s happy about.

But although she said she’s worked to stay positive and was fortunate to be able to keep her Base Village studio space, Peters said there have been moments where she’s wondered if she’d make it and is anxious about the coming months.

“Yeah, three months is doable but nine months is not,” Peters said of closing her studio. “I don’t know what the rest of the year is going to look like but I’m taking all the positives I can.”

And as of late, those positives include being able to start in-person workshops again with proper social distancing and health protocols in place.

On June 29, Peters said she had seven kids signed up for the first “Create and Cultivate” class, and is starting to do more private, small group lessons again.

In late July, she and Wilson also plan to host an outdoor Base Village art show featuring artists from all over the country and their work inspired by the theme “What’s In Your Queue?”— what were they doing to pass the time during the stay-at-home, quarantine phase of the coronavirus pandemic?

Peters said while the rest of the summer is uncertain, she hopes to continue finding new ways to connect people through art, which she feels can’t be quashed by the current crisis.

“I’m kind of flying by the seat of my pants right now and just taking things week by week,” Peters said. “But us artists won’t stop. We’ll keep making art no matter what.”

