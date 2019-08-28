Submit your photos of Snowmass

On Aug. 14, Annie White went on a half-day guided horse trip with Snowmass Creek Outfitters. Here, Clyde the horse shows her some love on the West Snowmass Creek trail.

Tina Simmons

The Snowmass Sun is seeking photos from readers to publish as our weekly “last shot.”

Send your Snowmass-centric shot(s) to mvincent@aspentimes.com for a chance to be featured.

Please include in your email the location and date of the image, the first and last name of any people pictured, and photo credit.

We welcome any Snowmass Village-area people, places and things!