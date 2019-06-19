Snowmass Village survey coming out shortly

Snowmass Town Hall.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun

Language for the community survey was settle by council at June 17 meeting and the 48-question survey should be out later this month.

The categories include housing, police and two government satisfaction, transportation, community development, and public works. The survey will be available starting the week of June 24 on the town’s website. Paper copies will be available at Town Hall.

The reward for making it through is a drawing for three prizes, including two one-day GA passes to the JAS Labor Day festival, a one-year membership to the rec center and two $100 gift cards.

Early September is when they will have results ready to discuss with council.