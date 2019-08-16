Snowmass Village Community Survey raffle winners

A ring sculpture in front of the Snowmass Town Hall.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |

On Aug. 9, Town of Snowmass Village officials announced the winners of the 2019 community survey raffle.

The 48-question survey, which aimed to gauge local opinions on topics like housing, police, town government satisfaction and transportation, went live in late June and closed Aug. 1.

Locals who completed the survey were placed into a raffle drawing for various prizes. The winners are:

Tyler N, who won two general admission tickets for Saturday’s JAS Labor Day Festival concerts.

Susan H, who won a free, one-year membership to the Snowmass Village Recreation Center.

Erica B, who won a $100 gift certificate to II Poggio

Andy M, who won a $100 gift certificate to any Aspen Skiing Co. business.

Cameron W, who won a $100 gift certificate to either Base Camp, State 38, Sake or Slice.

The community survey results will be presented to Town Council at the regular meeting on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.