Snowmass Village briefs: Coffey Place applications open Wednesday; Flu shot clinic Nov. 11
Coffey Place lottery applications open Wednesday
Snowmass Village is accepting applications to enter the lottery for employee housing in the in-progress Coffey Place development located in the Town’s Rodeo Place neighborhood.
Fifteen deed-restricted units will become available to the Town’s workforce: six two-bedroom duplexes, eight detached three-bedroom homes, and one ADA-accessible, detached two-bedroom home. Prices range from $495,000 for a duplex to $835,000 for the largest of the single-family units.
Prospective buyers can complete an application until 3 p.m. Dec. 8 by visiting http://www.tosv.com or the Housing Department Office (555 Deerfield Dr.) in Snowmass Village. The deadline is earlier for those who wish to downsize from another town-managed, deed-restricted unit: those applicants must submit all requisite paperwork by 3 p.m. Nov. 23.
The date and time of the lottery has not yet been determined. Units are still under construction, with an expected move-in date in late winter or early spring 2021, according to town of Snowmass Village Housing Director Betsy Crum.
Community flu shot clinic Nov. 11
Aspen Community Health Services will host an appointment-only flu shot clinic on Nov. 11 at Snowmass Village Town Council Chambers, 130 Kearns Road.
Appointments are available from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and can be made at aspencommunityhealth.org. Masks will be required, and organizers are recommending that patients wear a short-sleeved shirt for quick access to the upper arm.
Attendees should bring an ID and their insurance card; cash and check also will be accepted as forms of payment.
