Snowmass Town Council recap: Enclave expansion gets first approval, Base Village viewing platform OK’d

The Enclave received first approval for expansion from Snowmass Town Council on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)



VIEWING PLATFORM FOR BASE VILLAGE BUILDING 12 APPROVED

A new platform will soon offer a glance at the views from the yet-to-be-built Base Village Building 12. Town Council approved an annual temporary use permit for the platform on the Viceroy wedding lawn at an Aug. 16 meeting.

The platform itself will be 13 feet above the ground, with the overall structure (including a viewing platform) hitting 17 feet tall, according to Ellen McCready, a project manager for the developer East West Partners.

That’s slightly higher than the two platforms that were installed on Fanny Hill last winter for the Havens luxury homes; those platforms were about 10 feet off the ground.

The platform will be installed this fall and removed by late summer 2022; it will be secured with a locked gate and “No Trespassing” signs to keep people off of the structure when it is not in use, according to the permit .

Base Village Building 12 will likely undergo substantial review several months from now; McCready said the team behind the building intends to submit a site-specific plan in the next 60 days.

Even so, developers want to set the wheels in motion for the viewing platform now because they want to begin installing the structure before there is snow on the ground, McCready said.

ENCLAVE GETS FIRST OK ON NEW FREE MARKET AND EMPLOYEE UNITS

The Enclave is one step closer to an expansion that will add half a dozen free-market units — plus several new workforce housing units — to the condominium complex on Assay Hill. Town council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance detailing the development after a public hearing Aug. 16.

Expanding and updating the facilities on the property is “part of (the homeowners’ association’s) plan to bring the Enclave into the current era,” said Michael Hoffman, a lawyer representing the applicant.

The biggest change that neighbors and skiers-by would notice is the construction of a new arrival center and six entirely new units, five of which will be free-market condos and one of which will be deed-restricted with a sale price set at $340,000 for a buyer who is a member of the local workforce.

The former arrival center will be converted to three more workforce housing units that would be rented in accordance with the town’s affordable housing rules.

Also, one existing condo that was previously used as a manager’s unit will be converted to a free-market unit. Two other existing units will undergo an expansion of the floor area, and one more unit will get access to a roof terrace created by that expansion.

The plans also include reconfiguration of the existing driveway and parking area and the addition of an underground garage which together will add 27 spaces to the overall parking count.

Preliminary approval for the expansion occurred back in 2018 and the current plans have not substantially changed since then.

Concerns about buildings obstructing the downvalley views of homeowners in the Crestwood have been addressed and the roof height was lowered, architect Jim Gustafson confirmed Aug. 16.

The public hearing is scheduled to continue at a Sept. 13 regular meeting of town council.

COUNCIL APPROVES STAFF RAISES, RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Municipal employees in the town of Snowmass Village will see a boost in retirement benefits and an increase to the pool for performance-related pay raises this year thanks to higher-than-expected sales tax revenue this year and council approval of a budget adjustment allocating some of those funds at an Aug. 17 meeting.

The 4% increase to the merit pool for salaries and 1% increase in retirement benefits across the board has been on a track to likely approval since it was first presented to council in mid-July; the ordinance for the budget amendment just acquired two rounds of approval before the town could make it official.

The town didn’t initially allocate funds for those increases because municipal number-crunchers erred ultra-conservative with last year’s budget amid pandemic uncertainty back in October.

Sales tax this year has handily exceeded those initial revenue estimates and continues to do so, giving the town more funds to work with when it comes to staff benefits. The increase also helps the town stay competitive as an employer in a tight labor market, human resources director Kathy Fry said in July.

