Snowmass town briefs: Town buildings closed, Village Shuttle goes to spring schedule, list of open businesses

An image of the front of Snowmass Town Hall, which was closed to the public on March 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Dave Krause/Snowmass Sun).

Dave Krause/Snowmass Sun

TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, VILLAGE SHUTTLE STARTS SPRING SCHEDULE

On March 23, Snowmass town offices closed to the public and the Village Shuttle started its spring bus schedule in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trash pick up will continue as normal, and other town services are still available. Visit tosv.com for online assistance or call the numbers below:

-Town Manager’s Office 970-923-3777

-Finance/Accounting/Sales Tax questions 970-923-3796

-Housing Department 970-923-2360

-Parking/Transportation 970-923-2543

-Public Works Department 970-923-5110

-Tourism 970-923-2000

For detailed spring Village Shuttle bus schedule, visit villageshuttle.com or download the Transit app. Parking is free in the numbered lots adjacent to the Village Mall and in the Base Village parking garage. For up to date alerts and more information on the town of Snowmass Village’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with related closures and cancellations, visit tosv.com/495/COVID-19-UPDATES.

LIST OF OPEN SNOWMASS BUSINESSES

Over the next several weeks, the Snowmass Sun and The Aspen Times will keep a running list of open village businesses for our readers. As of Tuesday at 12 p.m., here’s the list of Snowmass eateries and stores open to the public. If you’d like your business added, email mvincent@aspentimes.com.

-Ajax Supply hardware store, 16 Kearns Road Suite 210 in Snowmass, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 970-429-4329

-Alpine Bank, starting Friday, is operating all of its branch lobbies by appointment only; drive- up and walk-up banking is available where provided, as well as night drop and ATMs. Digital options include online banking, mobile banking, Alpine Info Line 888-4ALPINE (888-425-7463), Online Chat and calling customer service/internet banking support (800-551-6098)

-The Daly Bottle Shop is open by appointment. Call 970-923-4100 or send a direct message to the store’s Facebook page.

-Grub Thai, 11 Snowmass Mall, is open for take-out lunch and dinner; 15% discount to all customers. 970-923-9558

-Old Snowmass Market at the Old Snowmass Conoco is offering takeout starting at 6 am.

-The Snowmass Resort Conoco is open Monday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for auto repair and closed Saturday and Sunday. Gas pumps operate with credit cards 24/7. Inside access is limited, but the station has cold drinks and snacks for purchase.

-Slow Groovin’ BBQ in Snowmass Village has full menu takeout from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and lunch delivery to businesses. 970-429-4761

-Sundance Liquor and Gifts is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. There is a 10 customer maximum in the store at one time, but this number may change. Call-in orders, curbside pickup and delivery options are available. Prescriptions are being delivered to the store from Basalt Pharmacy everyday. If you have a prescription you’d like delivered to Sundance, call 970-927-3833. Call the store for more info at 970-923-5890.

-Taster’s Pizza, 16 Kearns Road in Snowmass, is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 970-923-5250

-Zane’s Tavern in Snowmass Village is now closed, but the Aspen location, 308 S. Hunter St., is open for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. 970-544-9263.

A more up to date list of all Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt businesses open to the public can be found at aspentimes.com/coronavirus/.