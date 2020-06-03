Snowmass Town Briefs: The Collective building gets LEED Gold certification; village reopenings
THE COLLECTIVE GETS LEED GOLD CERTIFICATION
The Collective building was recently awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold recognition, according to a news release.
The building was designed by Harry Teague Architects, a Basalt-based firm committed to following sustainable practices in area mountain communities.
“We are proud that Snowmass Base Village Building 6 or “The Collective” was awarded the LEED Gold and we thank our client East West Partners along with the Town of Snowmass Village for choosing to meet the challenge of the strict LEED certification process,” said Henry B. Teague, president of Harry Teague Architects, in a prepared statement.
Support Local Journalism
“We believe the intensive interactive design process that HTA and consultants went through has created a building that sets a high bar in environmental and energy sustainability.”
LEED certification was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable, according to the news release.
VILLAGE REOPENINGS
As the county moves further into phase 2 of its “Roadmap to Reopening,” locals and visitors can find an up-to-date list of open Snowmass businesses at gosnowmass.com/open-for-business/.
On Monday, the playground, skate park, and tennis courts at Town Park reopened to the public, and the Snowmass Recreation Center is set to reopen on June 15.
For more information on the village’s COVID-19 response and future reopenings, visit tosv.com/495/COVID-19-UPDATES.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User