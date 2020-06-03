Snowmass Town Briefs: The Collective building gets LEED Gold certification; village reopenings

A man walks out of The Collective as the final touches are added in preparation for the opening day in Snowmass on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)

THE COLLECTIVE GETS LEED GOLD CERTIFICATION

The Collective building was recently awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold recognition, according to a news release.

The building was designed by Harry Teague Architects, a Basalt-based firm committed to following sustainable practices in area mountain communities.

“We are proud that Snowmass Base Village Building 6 or “The Collective” was awarded the LEED Gold and we thank our client East West Partners along with the Town of Snowmass Village for choosing to meet the challenge of the strict LEED certification process,” said Henry B. Teague, president of Harry Teague Architects, in a prepared statement.

“We believe the intensive interactive design process that HTA and consultants went through has created a building that sets a high bar in environmental and energy sustainability.”

LEED certification was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable, according to the news release.

VILLAGE REOPENINGS

As the county moves further into phase 2 of its “Roadmap to Reopening,” locals and visitors can find an up-to-date list of open Snowmass businesses at gosnowmass.com/open-for-business/.

On Monday, the playground, skate park, and tennis courts at Town Park reopened to the public, and the Snowmass Recreation Center is set to reopen on June 15.

For more information on the village’s COVID-19 response and future reopenings, visit tosv.com/495/COVID-19-UPDATES.