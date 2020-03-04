Snowmass Town Briefs: State health department keeps residents up to date on coronavirus

Keeping up with coronavirus

Are you concerned about coronavirus (COVID-19) and its spread? The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is keeping residents informed on the disease and is preparing for its transmission across the state to minimize community spread.

According to the state public health department’s most recent COVID-19 fact sheet, Colorado residents are currently more likely to be exposed to cold and flu virsuses than COVID-19, but “preparedness is key to slowing the spread of this disease and everyone can play a part.”

There are many different types of coronaviruses that cause respiratory illnesses circulating Colorado and the U.S., like the common cold, but are not COVID-19, the fact sheet says. Similar to contracting a cold or the flu, person-to-person spread of a coronavirus is thought to be linked to when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

People at increased risk of COVID-19 infection are those who have traveled to areas where widespread community transmission of the disease has occurred, or who have had direct contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, the fact sheet says. If you do not fall into these categories, it is unlikely you have COVID-19, but if you have symptoms of respiratory illness, like fever, cough and shortness of breath, and are concerned you should contact your health care provider.

The fact sheet also encourages people to stay home if they are ill, wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow sleeve and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, like desks, doorknobs and handrails.

For more up to date information on coronavirus, COVID-19 specifically, and how public health officials are keeping an eye on the spread of COVID-19, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe.