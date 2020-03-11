Snowmass town briefs: St. Patrick’s Day in S’mass, stay updated on COVID-19

St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in Snowmass Village

Do you have your green ready for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Snowmass? Here’s a list of some of the restaurant specials and events you can take part in this March 17:

Enjoy $10 Irish “car bombs”, $5 Scooby Snack shots and green beer at Big Hoss

Try Base Camp’s Shepard’s Pie, Irish stew and Reuben while sipping on green beer, Guinness “Car Bombs” and various other Irish-inspired drinks. Stay late for the “Stoked Party” from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., which will feature a local DJ, drink specials. The party is free until 7 p.m., which is when a $10 cover starts.

At the Limelight, drink specials include $9 Irish Mules, $4 green beer, and there will be corned beef and cabbage along with Irish Cream brownies.

State 38 will have Shepard’s Pie made with local Colorado lamb, corned beef sliders and various Irish-themed special drinks.

The Stew Pot will feature an Irish lamb stew and various drink specials.

From March 16 through March 22, The Edge will have a three-course meal special for $24.95 that includes Irish stew (lamb, barley and vegetables); corned beef and cabbage with root vegetables and horseradish cream; and Belfast cake (white cake with Irish whisky glaze).

Last but not least, the Ullrhof will host its annual Ullrhof Games, which include beer pong, corn hole, speed quarters and Stump. There also will be a deck party, beer and food specials, a live DJ and prizes. Register teams of two by emailing Freddy Van Doorn at fvandoorn@ aspensnowmass.com

Stay up to date on COVID-19

As of the morning of March 10, no presumptively positive cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, had been confirmed in Pitkin County. However, public health officials were waiting on the test results of 13 symptomatic Australians in isolation in Aspen. The group was traveling with a 21-year-old Australian woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Aspen.

To stay updated on COVID-19 and its spread in Colorado, Pitkin County Public Health officials have a few suggestions:

Local information can be found at pitkincounty.com/coronavirus.

A Pitkin County Public Health Facebook page has been launched to share information.

Subscribe to Pitkin Alert for text message updates. Text the number 888 777 and write CVIRUS in the message.

Real-time information about the virus is available on the Colorado Health Emergency Hotline: 1-877-462-2911.