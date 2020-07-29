Snowmass Town Briefs: Snowmass vouchers expire this Friday

People walk through Snowmass Village Mall on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Snowmass vouchers expire Friday

The three Snowmass vouchers sent out to help stimulate the village economy during the COVID-19 crisis are good through Friday.

The vouchers include the following:

The $25 “Love a Local” voucher, which was sent to all Snowmass, Woody Creek and Old Snowmass PO Boxes, along with all Aspen residential addresses and Snowmass front line staff by the town of Snowmass Village as part of its “Love a Local” campaign. The vouchers can be used at any participating Snowmass business with a physical village location.

The $20 Snowmass Mall voucher, which was sent to all Snowmass Village PO Box addresses, Woody Creek addresses and Aspen Village addresses by the Romero Group and can be used at participating businesses on the Snowmass Mall.

The $20 “Snowmass Base Village Bucks,” which were sent out to the same Aspen-Snowmass area residents as the “Love a Local” vouchers by Snowmass Base Village developers and can be used at any Snowmass Base Village business.