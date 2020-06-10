Snowmass Town Briefs: Snowmass Club donates to free food distribution; last call for town cleanup; road closure delay

A man picks up free food during the first Aspen Family Connections distribution day in Snowmass on May 1, 2020.

Snowmass Club donates $1K worth of food to distribution day

The Snowmass Club has donated $1,000 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables to the village’s free food distribution day.

According to Joanna Mallory, marketing and communications director for the Snowmass Club, the donation was split in half, with the first $500 worth of food distributed May 29 and the second $500 to be distributed Friday.

“Even though we’re a private club, we want to be a part of the community and felt it was important to help out in any way we could,” Mallory said.

Every other Friday since May 1, Aspen Family Connections has worked with town partners and volunteers to distribute food to Snowmass Village residents in need.

This Friday is the next distribution day. From noon to 2 p.m., residents can pick up free food items in the Snowmass Recreation Center parking lot.

Aspen Family Connections asks residents to enter at the Rodeo Lot off the roundabout and exit through the Town Park/recreation center parking lot. Signage will be posted to help with traffic flow.

The village-specific food distribution is open to any Snowmass Village residents.

Last week of 40th annual Town Cleanup

This is the last full week to participate in the 40th annual Town Cleanup, which ends June 15.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the annual one-day, in-person event shifted to a month-long virtual call to action, as previously reported.

Village residents are invited to help pick up litter around town. Bring your own bag, practice social distancing and take part in groups of no more than 10 people. Participants also are asked to wear a mask and gloves.

Once you’ve cleaned up your favorite trail, park or other spot in town, snap a photo of the area, yourself and any of the treasures you found. Then, submit your best photo to the town to be entered in a virtual prize drawing. The town plans to use donations from cleanup day sponsors, including Alpine Bank and Snowmass Rotary Club, to purchase gift cards and gift certificates from village businesses to give away as prizes. Other town cleanup sponsors include Snowmass Tourism and the town of Snowmass Village.

Cleanup photo winners will be contacted on June 16. Only images of cleaning within Snowmass Village will be accepted for the photo contest, and all winning photos will be posted on the town website.

If you have questions about the virtual town cleanup, email Rhonda Coxon, town clerk, at rcoxon@tosv.com; or Sara Stookey Sanchez, public relations manager for Snowmass Tourism, at sstookey@gosnowmass.com.

Cleanup area suggestions:

• Cathy Robinson Park and parking lot

• Nature Trail

• South Rim Parking Lot and South Rim Connector

• Rodeo Lot

• Melton Trail (Snowmass Center)

• Fanny Hill

• Owl Creek Trail

Brush Creek Road closure delayed to July

The planned closure of Brush Creek Road for a water line replacement is delayed from mid-June to mid-July, town officials confirmed June 8.

The closure is scheduled so the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District can replace a main water line beneath Brush Creek Road, which is expected to take about 8 weeks.

The project was originally set to begin in mid-June, but due to COVID-19-related construction delays, the replacement will now take place the week of July 13, town officials said.

The water line replacement will be between Sinclair and Meadow roads, and a detour similar to the one for the JAS Labor Day Experience, utilizing Highline and Owl Creek roads, will be in place. However, only local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the construction site area, officials said.

For more information, visit tosv.com or call 970-922-2275.