Snowmass Town Briefs: New website for Parks, Recreation and Trails

A rendering of what the new mall transit center would look from Carriage Way.

Town of Snowmass Village website

Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails revamps online presence

The town of Snowmass Village Parks, Recreation and Trails department launched a new website, snowmassrecreation.com, and new online management software Sept. 16.

In addition to providing a fresh look, the new online features give citizens access to current and upcoming recreation activities, classes, sports, leagues and facilities. It also boasts convenient registration and payment.

Parks, Recreation and Trails Assistant Director Sarah McMahon headed the project and said she is extremely excited for the online enhancements.

“The new website is much more intuitive, and users will have the ability to view facility and park schedules,” McMahon said in a statement. “This will make participating in all of the recreation opportunities we have to offer much easier.”

McMahon explained that the town’s goal of the online enhancements was to make their services more accessible, intuitive and easy to navigate. Everything also is mobile-friendly, so citizens can register for events from a smartphone or tablet.

More information about the new website, online management software and how to use it, visit snowmassrecreation.com.

Council site visit to proposed Village Mall Transit Center on Oct. 7

At the regular meeting Sept. 3, Town Council members decided to schedule a site visit to the transit center proposed adjacent to Carriage Way and the Village Mall.

The current design plan for the center includes a single bus platform at the mall level with four Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus bays, and six local shuttle bus bays, along with a roughly 60-space parking area below the bus platform that will replace the existing “Lot 6.”

On Aug. 19, Town Council gave mall transit center planners the go ahead to continue their design work. But on Sept. 3, Councilman Bob Sirkus said he felt council should revisit the proposed plan.

“I’m concerned about the size of the deck, the actual physical size, and having cars driving through the parking lot going from lower to upper Carriage Way,” Sirkus said.

Because council felt the site visit to the Coffey Place affordable housing development area was successful, members decided to visit the proposed transit center area, too. The visit will be a “walk around,” meaning no story poles or development markings, and will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The site visit is open to the public.