Snowmass Town Briefs: Little Red School House still supporting students amid COVID-19 crisis

Little Red School House still supporting students amid virus

The Little Red School House is still supporting its enrolled students and families who may need help with child care during the COVID-19 crisis, director Robin Sinclair said via email.

According to Sinclair, some of the Snowmass schoolhouse’s teachers are helping families on occasion with at home care during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Little Red School House is closed. Sinclair has been sending weekly updates to families and modified curriculum. Some families also have organized an e-birthday chart to help Little Red School House students celebrate their birthdays with their friends virtually.

“If the children were enrolled here at Little Red, we are trying to take care of our own during this time,” Sinclair said in an email.

If families are in need of child care, Sinclair said she is willing to put them in touch with one of the Little Red School House teachers or with Kids First to see what help is available. Email her at director@mylittleredschoolhouse.org.