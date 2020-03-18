Snowmass Town Briefs: iCan Bike summer adaptive biking camp; heavy load restrictions

Heavy load restrictions on town roads began March 15

On March 15, heavy loads were restricted on Snowmass roads. The seasonal weight limit aims to protect the village’s secondary subdivision roadways when the roadway sub bases are wet and soft, according to a town news release.

Maximum gross vehicle weight limit for these roadways are 40,000 pounds. If you need to apply for a one-trip exemption permit, visit tosv.com. The heavy load restriction is in place through June 15.

iCanBike Program coming to Snowmass this summer

From June 15 through June 19, Challenge Aspen is set to host a five-day iCan Bike camp using adaptive equipment to help teach individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike.

The camp will include 75-minute daily bike sessions at Glenwood Springs High School and is being hosted in partnership with the iCan Shine nonprofit.

Challenge Aspen is collaborating with iCan Shine as part of its missions to provide year-round adaptive experiences for individuals faced with cognitive and/or physical disabilities.

The summer iCan Bike camp is open to riders at least 8 years old and costs $250 for the week. For more information about the camp and who is eligible to sign up, email icanbikeaspen@gmail.com or call 970-923-0578.