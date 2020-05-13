Snowmass Town Briefs: Grocery assistance available to those in need; food distribution and town cleanup starts Friday; spa at Viceroy open

Riley Tippet and Virginia McNellis load and tie up large trash bags during the Snowmass Town Cleanup Day in 2016.

GROCERY ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE IN NEED

In this unprecedented time of need the Snowmass Village Community Outreach Board has a received a generous donation from BJ Adams and the Klein Family Charitable Fund.

The board used the donation to buy 40 gift certificates for Clark’s Market in Snowmass. Each gift certificate is for $75.

The Snowmass Village Community Outreach Board is happy to assist anyone in need of grocery assistance. Please sign up to receive one of the gift cards online at https://signup.com/go/grUMADG. You can also sign up for a gift card by calling Betsy Burns Sima at 970-948-9367 or Marion Garrett at 970-618-6703.

SNOWMASS FOOD DISTRIBUTION FRIDAY

Aspen Family Connections will distribute food to Snowmass Village residents in need this Friday.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., residents can pick up free food items in the Snowmass Recreation Center parking lot. Aspen Family Connections asks residents to enter at the Rodeo Lot off of the roundabout and exit through the Town Park/recreation center parking lot. Signage will be posted to help with traffic flow.

The village-specific food distribution is set to take place every two weeks on Fridays and is open to any and all Snowmass Village residents.

40TH ANNUAL TOWN CLEANUP STARTS FRIDAY

On Friday, the 40th Annual Town Cleanup will start as a virtual, month-long cleanup competition instead of a one-day, in-person event due to the COVID-19 crisis.

From May 15 to June 15, village residents are invited to help pick up litter around town. Bring your own bag, practice social distancing and take part in groups of no more than 10 people. Participants are also asked to wear a mask and gloves.

Once you’ve cleaned up your favorite trail, park or other spot in town, snap a photo of the area, yourself and any of the treasures you found. Then, submit your best photo to the town to be entered in a virtual prize drawing. The town plans to use the generous donation from Alpine Bank, one of the cleanup day sponsors, to purchase gift cards and gift certificates from village businesses to giveaway as prizes. Other town cleanup sponsors include the Snowmass Rotary Club, Snowmass Tourism and the Town of Snowmass Village.

Cleanup photo contest winners will be contacted on June 16. Only images of clean up within Snowmass Village will be accepted for the photo contest, and all winning photos will be posted on the town website.

If you have question about the virtual town clean up, email Rhonda Coxon, town clerk, at rcoxon@tosv.com; or Sara Stookey Sanchez, public relations manager for Snowmass Tourism, at sstookey@gosnowmass.com.

Cleanup area suggestions:

• Cathy Robinson Park and parking lot

• Nature Trail

• South Rim Parking Lot and South Rim Connector

• Rodeo Lot

• Melton Trail (Snowmass Center)

• Fanny Hill

• Owl Creek Trail

VICEROY OPEN FOR HAIR AND NAILS SERVICES

On May 12, The Spa at Viceroy Snowmass reopened for hair and nail services based on the reopening guidelines established by the county and state.

The new hours of business will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Clients will be able to get manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair wash and styles. For more information on prices and booking, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/snowmass/wellness/spa.