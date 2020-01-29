Snowmass town briefs: Challenge Aspen athletes qualify for NASTAR Nationals; $7,000 reward for theft info; new members appointed to town boards and commissions

Police urge locals and visitors to lock their cars

The Snowmass Police Department is urging locals and visitors to lock their cars after a person was caught on video going through unlocked vehicles in the Snowmass Mountain Condominiums parking area.

According to Brian Olson, Snowmass police chief, the person is believed to have entered as many as five unlocked cars Jan. 20, with two flash drives reported stolen. There were no leads or suspects as of Jan. 28.

The person can be seen on surveillance video getting into a vehicle, taking out a backpack with a laptop computer and other items inside and leaving it on the ground outside near the car, which Olson said makes officers believe the person may have been after smaller items, like car change or wallets.

“Obviously the suspect didn’t want to take anything significant but it’s a reminder that there are people who take advantage of unlocked cars,” Olson said. “It probably happens a lot more than we know.”

Although it is unclear if the suspect stole anything beyond the two flash drives, Olson said police are investigating the car entries and urged locals and visitors to lock their vehicles to help prevent incidents like this one.

Seven Challenge Aspen athletes qualify for NASTAR nationals

Seven Challenge Aspen athletes qualified for the NASTAR National Championships, which will be held at Snowmass Ski Area in March, last week.

Challenge Aspen is dedicated to impacting lives through year-round adaptive experiences for individuals faced with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. According to a news release sent out by the Snowmass-based nonprofit, cheers filled the slopes last week when the seven skiers and snowboarders qualified for NASTAR nationals.

The platinum qualifiers included Lauren J., Tanner J., Matthew B., Justin J., and Chris G.; and the silver qualifiers included Larry V. and Jen A. The athletes’ last names were not disclosed in the news release.

There are three other locals working hard to get to the championships this year, too, the news release stated.

“A huge thank you to our donors for making this possible and to our volunteers and coaches for their time and guidance,” the news release said. “Without a team effort this opportunity for our athletes could never happen.”

The NASTAR National Championships will take place from March 24 through March 28 at Snowmass Ski Area. More than 50,000 racers will compete at 100 resorts across the country to qualify for a spot at the national championships within their age and ability group by March 20, according to the NASTAR website.

Reward being offered for info on theft

Snowmass Village authorities and Eagle County Crimestoppers are looking for help cracking the case of the theft of a safe-box from a Snowmass Village condominium.

The safe was taken from a Willows Condo on Campground Lane sometime during the week of Oct. 21 and 28, according to Snowmass Village police investigators. A hidden key was discovered outside and a person or persons gained access.

“Nothing in the condo was disturbed and just the safe-box was taken from a dresser drawer where it was being stored,” according to a statement from Crimestoppers. “Contents inside the safe-box included a large amount of cash, several titles to vehicles and a Social Security card.”

“The owner of the safe-box is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information to assist investigators with the recovery and up to an additional $5,000 cash reward if the safe-box and its contents are recovered,” the statement continued.

Tips can be made anonymously. Call the Eagle County Crimestoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS or the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500. Tips also can be submitted to the Snowmass Village Police at 970-923-5330. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of an involved suspect, you could earn as large as a $7,000 reward.

New members approved for town boards, commissions

At the Jan. 21 regular Town Council meeting, nine people were officially approved for new or repeat terms on four different town boards and commissions.

After interviewing applicants for roughly four hours Jan. 13, council decided on the following board appointments:

Jim Gustafson, Doug Faurer and Matthew Dube for Planning Commission

Joseph Goodman and Nicholas Valentino for Environmental Advisory Board

Robert Fike, Norbert Hansch and Jim May for Part Time Residents Advisory Board

Emily Farrell for Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Board

Each member was approved for a one to three year term. The approval resolution came two weeks after Town Council approved a handful of new and veteran members to the Financial Advisory Board, Snowmass Arts Advisory Board, Marketing, Group Sales and Special Events Board, Citizens Grant Review Board and the Board of Appeals and Examiners.