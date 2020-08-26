Snowmass town briefs: Candidates for Town Council, mayor announced
Mayor, Town Council candidates finalized
The town of Snowmass Village announced the candidates who submitted all the necessary paperwork on deadline to run for Town Council and mayor this year.
According to town staff, there are five candidates who will be running for the two open Snowmass Village Town Council positions, and two candidates running for mayor:
Town Council candidates:
Alyssa Shenk
Gray Warr
Tom Fridstein
Jeff Kremer
Matthew Owens
Mayor candidates:
Bill Madsen
Tom Goode
The general and municipal election will be held Nov. 3, coordinated by Pitkin County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User