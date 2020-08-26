Snowmass town briefs: Candidates for Town Council, mayor announced

An image of Snowmass Town Hall taken on May 3, 2020.

Maddie vincent/Snowmass Sun

Mayor, Town Council candidates finalized

The town of Snowmass Village announced the candidates who submitted all the necessary paperwork on deadline to run for Town Council and mayor this year.

According to town staff, there are five candidates who will be running for the two open Snowmass Village Town Council positions, and two candidates running for mayor:

Town Council candidates:

Alyssa Shenk

Gray Warr

Tom Fridstein

Jeff Kremer

Matthew Owens

Mayor candidates:

Bill Madsen

Tom Goode

The general and municipal election will be held Nov. 3, coordinated by Pitkin County.