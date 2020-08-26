 Snowmass town briefs: Candidates for Town Council, mayor announced | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Snowmass town briefs: Candidates for Town Council, mayor announced

Snowmass Snowmass |

Staff report
An image of Snowmass Town Hall taken on May 3, 2020.
Maddie vincent/Snowmass Sun

Mayor, Town Council candidates finalized

The town of Snowmass Village announced the candidates who submitted all the necessary paperwork on deadline to run for Town Council and mayor this year.

According to town staff, there are five candidates who will be running for the two open Snowmass Village Town Council positions, and two candidates running for mayor:

Town Council candidates:

Alyssa Shenk

Gray Warr

Tom Fridstein

Jeff Kremer

Matthew Owens

Mayor candidates:

Bill Madsen

Tom Goode

The general and municipal election will be held Nov. 3, coordinated by Pitkin County.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Snowmass
See more