Snowmass Town Briefs: Brush Creek Road closure starts today

An image of the Brush Creek Road closure detour.

Town of Snowmass Village

Brush Creek Road closure starts Wednesday

Brush Creek Road will be closed for roughly eight weeks starting today, according to a town news release.

The closure will take place so the town of Snowmass Village and the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District can team up to complete two major infrastructure projects: replacing the water line beneath Brush Creek Road around the 20 mph curve and repave the section of road between the Horse Ranch Drive and Sinclair Road intersections, the news release says.

A detour similar to the one for the JAS Labor Day Experience, utilizing Highline and Owl Creek roads, will be in place for the duration of construction, which is expected to conclude in September. Bus routes and bus stops also have been altered due to the closure.

For more information, visit tosv.com or call 970-922-2275.