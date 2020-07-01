Snowmass Town Briefs: Brush Creek road closure; July 4th ice cream anti-social; Collective opening; “Love a Local” vouchers

Brush Creek road closure begins week of July 13

Brush Creek Road will be closed for roughly eight weeks starting the week of July 13, according to a town news release.

The closure, which was delayed from its expected mid-June start date, will take place so the town of Snowmass Village and the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District can team up to complete two major infrastructure projects: replacing the water line beneath Brush Creek Road around the 20 mph curve and repave the section of road between the Horse Ranch Drive and Sinclair Road intersections, the news release says.

A detour similar to the one for the JAS Labor Day Experience, utilizing Highline and Owl Creek roads, will be in place for the duration of construction, which is expected to conclude in September. For more information, visit tosv.com or call 970-922-2275.

Fourth of July Ice Cream Anti-Social delivery Saturday

This Fourth of July the Town of Snowmass Village is celebrating by delivering free ice cream to residents and visitors.

With a decorated truck and patriotic playlist, the “Ice Cream Anti-Social” will bring Choco-tacos, classic ice cream sandwiches, bomb pops and orange push-up pops to village neighborhoods and hotels starting at 11 a.m.

People are encouraged to come out to the ice cream truck as it travels through their neighborhood, and are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A full delivery route map and rough schedule can be found at gosnowmass.com.

Village restaurants also will be offering specialty eats and drinks to celebrate.

The Collective opens Thursday with Bars, Bands and Bingo night

The Collective building, including mix6 and the game lounge, will open for the summer season Thursday.

The community building summer opening will kick off with the new “Bars, Bands and Bingo” series, which will feature community bingo in The Collective hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with food and drink specials and live background music at various Base Village restaurants. Bingo will be available on a first come, first served basis and costs $10 for two cards.

The Collective also will open its game lounge Thursday minus the ball pool from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and lawn games will be available for use on the rink. All games will be disinfected after each use and social distancing requirements will be in place.

For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

Love a Local vouchers coming to Village locals this week

Snowmass and Aspen area residents should receive their $25 “Love a Local” vouchers this week.

Part of the town’s “Love a Local” campaign, which aims to encourage more residents and visitors to shop locally in Snowmass Village, the free $25 vouchers can be used at any Snowmass business with a physical location through July 31. No change will be given for the vouchers, which businesses can bring to Town Hall where they will receive a check worth their total voucher amount.

Vouchers were sent to all Snowmass, Woody Creek and Old Snowmass P.O. boxes, Aspen residential addresses and to Snowmass front line workers.

For a full list of businesses in Snowmass to use your voucher, visit gosnowmass.com.