Snowmass Sun to mix up page two content

Dear readers,

On Nov. 6, page two of the Snowmass Sun is going to look a lot different.

Instead of town briefs and a calendar of events, the second page of the weekly newspaper will soon be dedicated to locals and their thoughts.

Titled “Village Voices,” the new community-driven page is set to have fresh, rotating content each Wednesday. The goal is to create a space where locals can get their questions answered, share their thoughts and get to know their neighbors in a way that only makes the Snowmass community stronger.

Page two will be on a four-week rotation starting in November. The first week of each month, “Village Voices” will answer questions related to town government, events, business or other happenings locals submit to the Sun. The second week, readers will get to know local business owners and workers with the revamp of the former “Meet Your Merchant” section.

The third week of the month, page two will ask readers to weigh in on a relevant local issue or topic through a two-minute-or-less Survey Monkey poll available on the Sun’s website and Facebook page. The fourth week will include a Q&A with a lucky village local. If there is a fifth week of the month, a Sun staff member will contribute a community-centric column or story.

The Snowmass Sun is very excited for the new page two, but can’t make it possible without community participation. That means we need your help!

Please submit the questions you want answered, along with local business owners, workers or residents of any age you want to see featured to mvincent@aspentimes.com.

Submissions for every weekly prompt will be accepted on a rolling basis. However, the Sun will need the first round of questions for the page two debut by Oct. 30. Submission reminders will be published in every “Village Voices” and on the Snowmass Sun Facebook page.

Again, this new page two is meant for YOU! If you have ideas for the page or wish to see it differently, please email along those thoughts, too!

Best,

Maddie Vincent

Reporter and editor for the Snowmass Sun