Snowmass Briefs: Snowmass Sun reporter to host town forum; parking permit applications open

Scan this QR code to join the Snowmass town forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. You will be prompted to launch Zoom from your browser



Snowmass Sun reporter to host town forum

Calling all Snowmass Sun readers: Kaya Williams, new reporter for the Sun and Aspen Times, will host a virtual town forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

This is an opportunity to share feedback, ask questions and tell us what you think we should cover in the Sun. No question or comment is off-limits, and story ideas and tips are welcome.

To join the meeting, go to bit.ly/snow massforum. If you have questions about the forum or experience difficulty logging in, email Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspen times.com.

Two weeks to secure parking pass in numbered lots

Paid parking in the numbered Village Lots resumes in two weeks, on Thanksgiving Day. Town officials are encouraging residents and village merchants to apply for parking permits as soon as possible to ensure their vehicles are registered in the digital parking system before seasonal paid parking goes into effect.

As in years past, residents may register for a maximum of three permits per household, at a rate of $60 for the first vehicle, $100 for the second vehicle, and $185 for the third vehicle. Those permits have “premium” privileges, granting access to Lot 1 through the lower portion of Lot 5 and lots 8 through 13, as well as the Divide Lot. A $40 “restricted” permit also is available, valid only in lots 10 through 13.

Resident parking permit applications and instructions for submission are now available at snowmasstransit.com/131/Parking-Permits. Snowmass Village employers may also be eligible for lot-specific permits to issue to their employees; local merchants can contact the transportation office at 970-923-2543 to find out if their business qualifies.