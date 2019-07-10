Snowmass rocks for a reason

The New Orleans Suspects concert on Fanny Hill on July 20, 2017.

While the traditional Deaf Camp benefit concert might be on hiatus this summer, there’s still a reason to hit Fanny Hill this weekend — Rock for a Reason.

Planned as placeholder for the Deaf Camp event, Rock for a Reason will bring local nonprofits to the mountain during a bonus Saturday free concert.

“Get ready to rock for a great cause,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. “Rock for a Reason is an awesome opportunity to learn more about our valley’s local nonprofits and their missions, while enjoying a great band.”

The band — The Greatest Hits on Earth — Live! is presenting Spectrum of Soul featuring Skip Martin (formerly of Kool & The Gang) and special guests — will provide the perfect backdrop for participating nonprofits to share their mission with locals and visitors.

“The town of Snowmass Village became a workplace partner of Aspen Strong’s in 2019, and partnerships with Aspen Strong empower employers to equip their employees with tools to address their mental health needs strengthen the individual, the organization and our community,” said Christina King, founder of Aspen Strong, which “promotes mental hygiene and connects the mental health resources in the valley.”

“So when the town invited us to participate, we felt it was a great opportunity to continue our awareness efforts and get people connected,” she said. “All people struggle and we want our community members to know that they are not alone — just like the aspen trees, we are all Aspen Strong.”

Aspen Strong is among a diverse lineup of nonprofits including Challenge Aspen, JAS Aspen Snowmass, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Snowmass Community Foundation and others.

While at the show, concertgoers can get involved in these organizations by signing up to volunteer, become a member, make a donation, buy swag and learn more about what these nonprofits have to offer.

Plus, the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will again receive all profits from alcohol sales. Concertgoers also can buy a $10 reusable aluminum cup, which gives the cup holder $1 off the cost of drink refills, with proceeds also going to the Deaf Camp.

“Once again, this is a fabulous summer of music in Snowmass,” Abello said. “And, we are so grateful to the Deaf Camp for offering a reusable cup this year, we all need to work together to reduce waste.”