Snowmass Recreation Center closed for two weeks

The Snowmass Village Recreation Center is closed from until May 20 for annual cleaning and repairs.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun

The Snowmass Village Recreation Center closed Monday, May 6, for two weeks for its annual cleaning.

In addition to the regular maintenance and cleaning, there is a major project to upgrade the heating and cooling system.

Those with memberships will get one-week credits or extensions to their accounts.

The rec center is scheduled to reopen May 20.