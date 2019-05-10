Snowmass Recreation Center closed for two weeks
Staff Report
The Snowmass Village Recreation Center closed Monday, May 6, for two weeks for its annual cleaning.
In addition to the regular maintenance and cleaning, there is a major project to upgrade the heating and cooling system.
Those with memberships will get one-week credits or extensions to their accounts.
The rec center is scheduled to reopen May 20.
