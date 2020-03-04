Snowmass Obituary: Harold “Bruce” Holstrom, 71

Harold "Bruce" Holstrom



After a courageous struggle with cancer, Harold “Bruce” Holstrom, 71, passed away on Feb. 23 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was surrounded by family and friends, including his wife Judy who shared 32 love-filled years with him.

Born May 10, 1948, in Muskegon, Michigan, Bruce was the son of Virginia and Harold Holstrom and a fond brother and friend to four siblings and a slew of neighborhood pals. Bruce graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central in 1966 and attended Western Michigan University. He was drafted and served his country in Vietnam where he walked point scanning for buried explosives. Upon returning, he finished his degree in mechanics in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 1976 Bruce moved to Snowmass Village where he worked at The Stew Pot and The Refectory. He was always busy helping friends, fixing things, and telling funny stories. While in Snowmass he started H&H painting, where he met his wife Judy. They spent many years enjoying the many outdoor activities provided by the Colorado mountains. In 1987 they moved to Winston-Salem and started his second business, Beaver Basement Water Control. While in Winston-Salem, he made a huge impact on many lives.

Bruce enjoyed his horses, hiking, biking, scuba diving, snow/water skiing, fishing, family and friends. He will be remembered for his positive outlook on life and his amazing encouragement for everyone he met.

Bruce is survived by his wife Judy, brother Bob and wife Jeanie, sister Chris and husband Dave, sister Therese and husband Chuck, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents, Harold and Virginia, and his sister Mary Louise preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held in the summer in Snowmass Village. Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.