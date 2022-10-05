Snowmass: Letters to the Editor from Oct. 5, 2022

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

The Creekside Concert that took place Sunday at the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing brought a lovely turn-out from neighbors and others from the Roaring Fork Valley. The weather was predicted to be rainy all day, which never happened, and the sun actually shone by the time the event started.

Photographed here is Laura Angelini singing with a few local youth who prepared a song or two.

Some songs honored John Denver, the legacy of benefit concerts that he did for the Camp and the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Mountain High.” The Pavilion at the Camp was a great venue, almost $4,000 was raised and it was another step in bringing the Camp to life in a way that offers hope and positive energy. It certainly was rewarding for the team who made it all happen.

We are grateful to donors, supporters and friends.

Karen Immerso





Snowmass

Snowmass, Skico great partners for prep bike races

Big thanks to the town of Snowmass Village and Aspen Skiing Co. for support of the Colorado League high-school race weekend, Sept. 24-25.

The town of Snowmass Village tourism-events team stepped up in a big way to welcome 699 student-athletes from 53 teams. Julie Hardman and Taylor Smith have been incredible partners since 2019. They, along with event staff from Aspen Skiing Co., were integral to a successful weekend of high school mountain-bike racing.

The weekend was chock full of fun as teams seemed to compete in cheering as well as racing. The course was lined with boisterous fans clad in superhero costumes, which was the theme of the festive weekend. The Colorado League community enjoyed pushing their limits on the challenging steep course that ascends up Discovery Trail and provides a thrilling twisty descent down Village Bound.

Congratulations to the local teams — Aspen/Basalt, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs — who excelled on their home dirt. Thanks to Roaring Fork Cycling for hosting the Town Park campground. The Colorado League community is sincerely grateful for the warm welcome and incredible support provided by the town of Snowmass Village and the Roaring Fork Valley. Much appreciation for fueling the singletrack stoke that empowers youth one pedal stroke at a time.

Kate Rau

Executive Director, Colorado High School Cycling League

Buglione for Pitkin County sheriff

During my nine years as a guidance counselor at Aspen High School, I had the pleasure of working with Michael Buglione while he was a deputy in the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He was on our campus weekly to touch base with students, staff and work closely with our beloved school resource officer, Paul Hufnagle. He went out of his way to be present and get to know the students in the district so they were comfortable coming to him for help in any situation. He was personable yet responsible in his approach with students.

Michael is a family man who cares deeply about our community. He served under Bob Braudis and will enhance, not change, the culture of our county because he understands that there is always room for growth and new ideas.

I am most impressed that Michael leads by example. He has been affiliated with the Aspen Hope Center since its inception. He understands that working on mental health is a vital part of the job of the sheriff and has worked tirelessly for all community members, especially our young people. As a deputy, he led numerous suicide trainings for kids and adults and has helped many households that are in crisis.

I have three young children and school safety is a major concern. He knows our schools inside and out and will work to bring in an even stronger school safety approach that will help all school community members feel more safe and still allow kids to be kids.

Michael truly cares about our community. He is approachable, experienced and grounded in what is best for all, and that is the reason I believe he should be your choice for the job as Sheriff of Pitkin County.

Emily Farrell

Snowmass Village

Sheriff DiSalvo shows leadership, fairness

Being in the midst of an election this year brought back memories of another election year — 2012. I was the chair of the Pitkin County Republicans and we had our first ever campaign headquarters in Aspen. They were in the old Poppie’s building at the S-curves. Some time at night just before Election Day, eggs were thrown at the building. I reported the vandalization to Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who handled the incident with great leadership and fairness to all.

The boys who carried out the defacing of our headquarters could have faced incarceration. The event was publicized in the local papers. The father of one of the boys involved did the right thing and reported his son to the sheriff and the involvement of the three other boys soon became known. Joe worked out a resolution of the matter after seeking my concurrence because the local Republican party was the “victim.”

Joe’s Solomon-like proposal was no jail time for the boys and removal by the boys of all of the egg on the building. My hope is that the boys learned an important lesson from this youthful encounter with the law and have grown up to become responsible members of the community.

Frieda Wallison

Old Snowmass