Snowmass keeps things lively with Fridays on the Mall

On Saturday, July 27, The Collective and Aspen Film are partnering to screen "The Great Outdoors" on the rink at 8 p.m. The movie is free, popcorn will be provided and viewers are encouraged to bring blankets and a picnic to enjoy.

Courtesy Photo

Snowmass in summer is ground zero for festivals and special events, but it seems every day is a party of some type in the village.

“Summer 2019 has been wonderful in Snowmass — with a series of events and activities like never before — and it’s not over yet,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. “In addition to hosting some new bigger events, we have a series of weekly events that create fun and vitality for locals and visitors alike.”

Top on that list of weekly happenings are Fridays on the Mall. Started last summer, these evening events include live music by Aspen Music Festival students and other local musicians, extended hours and specials at local retailers, happy hour food and drink deals, local artisans and authors, s’mores and more.

This week, for example, local favorite Dan Sheridan will be playing tunes on the Mall. Upcoming Fridays include gigs by musicians Charley Wagner and Chris Perry & Friends, as well as activities such as the Rosybelle Carbondale Art Bus for tye-dying.

“We always make a point to come to the Thursday concerts when we’re in town, but we’re pleasantly surprised by all that’s going on other days and nights, too,” said part-time Snowmass Village resident Sara Sanders at a recent Friday on the Mall. “It’s really makes things lively when there is so much to do.”

In addition to the activities on the mall, there is the Friday Afternoon Club and Artisan Market in Snowmass Base Village, which showcases a variety of locally owned businesses selling specialty food items, clothing, handcrafted goods, art, jewelry, accessories, and Colorado-sourced vegetables.

Sanders and her family also were lucky enough to enjoy one of Snowmass’ Movies Under the Stars, which featured “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope” being screened on Fanny Hill. Other movie nights are planned for Friday, Aug. 3 and Aug. 27. They will feature family-friendly movies from the 1970s and ’80s on The Rink in Snowmass Base Village (free popcorn is provided).

“We’ve really seen a boost in business with all the weekly events,” said Wendy Harris, owner of The Ranger Station, which serves up $5 Fat Tire drafts and happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. “It’s been great fun, and so amazing to see how much people love Snowmass. We always have, but now the secret it out.”