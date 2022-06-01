Snowmass history: Yearbook quotes from yesteryear

Congratulations to the Brush and Owl Creek graduates of 1948, who shared words of wisdom and pet peeves in the Silver Queen Yearbook from their graduation year.

Luetta “Nertz” Kearns

Luetta Kearns.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Born September 1931 to Owen and Maymie Kearns, she grew up along Brush Creek next to Leo Kearns. Luetta attended the Brush Creek School in the 1930s and 1940s and then graduated from Pitkin County High School, also known as Aspen High School, in 1948. She served as activity editor of the Annual, was on the girls’ basketball team and participated in the class play.

Pet peeve: “Long skirts.”

Words of wisdom: “Hopes and Truth.”

Hazel “Hazzie” May Stapleton

Hazel Stapleton.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Born November 1930 to William and Sally Stapleton, she was the younger sister to Sam Stapleton of Sam’s Knob. They grew up along Owl Creek Road and went to the Owl Creek School before attending and graduating Pitkin County High School in 1948. Hazel was on the girls’ basketball team and participated in the class play, pep club, and glee club.





Pet peeve: “Girls that act like angels in day light.”

Words of wisdom: “Every Day a Merry One.”