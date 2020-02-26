Snowmass History: Wintertime world at Anderson Ranch, 1979

One 4.25" x 4.75" b/w photographic print of Jeffrey Moore, in the Aspen Times on June 21, 1979 pg. 17C. The caption states, "Jeffrey Moore, who is an artist in residence at the Ranch Art Center in Snowmass, demonstrates printmaking. He will be teaching a workshop in basic lithography July 9 through July 27 at Anderson Ranch." The headline states, "Anderson Ranch planning workshops."

Courtesy photo/Aspen Historical Society

“Wintertime World at Anderson Ranch,” regaled a headline in a 1979 Aspen Times article.

“The snow has drifted deep around the old log buildings. It could be an isolated ranch. But it is in the middle of Snowmass Resort … and the old farm house is an art gallery, the horse barn is a pottery studio, the hay barn has a print shop in the basement, and the sheep shed has a whole row of studios, for potters, a jeweler, a stained glass artist. ‘Anderson Ranch is a world in itself. A refuge from Aspen and its pace and craziness. That is when we’re not shoveling the snow off the roofs,’ laughed David Strong and Jefferey Moore, who are artists-in-residence at the art center.”