Snowmass History: Wintertime world at Anderson Ranch, 1979
“Wintertime World at Anderson Ranch,” regaled a headline in a 1979 Aspen Times article.
“The snow has drifted deep around the old log buildings. It could be an isolated ranch. But it is in the middle of Snowmass Resort … and the old farm house is an art gallery, the horse barn is a pottery studio, the hay barn has a print shop in the basement, and the sheep shed has a whole row of studios, for potters, a jeweler, a stained glass artist. ‘Anderson Ranch is a world in itself. A refuge from Aspen and its pace and craziness. That is when we’re not shoveling the snow off the roofs,’ laughed David Strong and Jefferey Moore, who are artists-in-residence at the art center.”
