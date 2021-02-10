Snowmass history: When two worlds meet
Ski school directors compared philosophies in 1968
“When two worlds meet — the high-flying, hoop-jumping world of ski acrobat and artist Stein Eriksen and the deep powder underground world (of) Ralph Jackson — you end up with one Ski School head trying to convert another,” the Snowmass Villager noted Feb. 8, 1968.
Stein Eriksen, known for his smooth skiing and eponymous flips, ran the Snowmass-at-Aspen Ski School when it first opened; Ralph Jackson was known for his underground ski school, always wearing his fur coat, top hat and a cigarette in a holder.
