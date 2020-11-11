Snowmass History: When ‘ski-in, ski-out’ became a thing, 1967
With the opening of the Snowmass ski area in December of 1967, there was a big push for people to purchase condominiums with ski-in, ski-out access for “carefree” vacations. The eye-catching small fold-out sales brochure for the Willows, a condominium complex with Murphy-bed options and hide-away kitchens that could be modified for the individual buyer, was part of the Snowmass-at-Aspen package for the newest resort. This type of condominium started a shift in the ski resort experience from social lodges to privately owned spaces in the 1960s and ’70s.
Image: 2005.025.0135- Aspen Historical Society, Harris Collection
