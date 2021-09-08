Snowmass history: Up, up and away
In wee morning hours, balloonists raced, jousted
The ninth annual Snowmass Balloon Festival held in 1984 included races, jousting, chases and a “key grab” that all happened in the wee hours of the mornings, The Aspen Times described. Held at the launch site of the open meadow across from the Snowmass Rodeo Grounds, events like the “Dawn Quixote” balloon joust armed competitors with long sticks with a nail tip to puncture “20 tethered ‘target’ balloons.” With the “more traditional ‘Hare and Hounds’ chase,” the “’hare’ balloon sets out the targets, and then the ‘hounds’ attempt to land as closely as possible to one or more” while the “key grab” was for the first balloonist able to navigate their balloon close enough to grab a “key” from a 20-foot pole a mile from the launch site.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Up, up and away
The ninth annual Snowmass Balloon Festival held in 1984 included races, jousting, chases and a “key grab” that all happened in the wee hours of the mornings.