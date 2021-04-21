Snowmass history: Two shiny new fire engines at the fire department
Volunteers, spectators marveled at new equipment
The Aspen Times recounted the excitement of the latest and greatest updates for the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire District in the April 15, 1971 paper: “The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire District got two new fire engines. Volunteers and spectators turned out for the open house last Saturday to try out or marvel at the shiny equipment. It was like playing with a new toy.”
