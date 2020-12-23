 Snowmass history: Tree time | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass history: Tree time

Nearly 1,000 trees cut during 1972 Christmas event

Tree-cutters tow their hauls through the snow during a 1972 Christmas tree event at Snwomass. Photograph by Bob Krueger.
“Nearly a thousand trees were cut,” claimed the Aspen Times Snowmass Report in December 1972. A hoard of people gathered in Snowmass to chop their own Christmas trees during the event, which was “a cooperative effort of the Aspen District of the Forest Service and the Aspen Skiing Corp. Tree cutters paid $1.50 per tree and came away with some fine specimens which can cost over $10 if bought in town. The Ski Corp. operated a very efficient and speedy shuttle service to transport people from (the) No. 6 lift parking lot up to the cutting site which is being cleared for a new ski trail. Fires burned at each point and were welcome in the near zero temperatures.”

Snowmass
