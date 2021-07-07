Snowmass history: Travolta comes to town
Actor signed on for Snowmass Festival of American Theater
“S’mass theater signs John Travolta,” announced the Aspen Times on July 1, 1982.
“Actor John Travolta has been signed to star in a two-character comedy, Mass Appeal, the Snowmass Festival of American Theater’s second production opening July 19. … The American Theater Company produces the Snowmass Festival, the Aspen Playwrights Conference, drama classes for children and adults and also brings in touring theatrical events,” the article states.
The second part of the two-character comedy by Bill C. Davis was played by actor Charles Durning, who passed away in 2012.
John Travolta and Charles Durning signed on to take the stage at the Snowmass Festival of American Theater in 1982.