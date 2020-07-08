 Snowmass History: Theatre in Snowmass, 1986 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Historical Society
From left, a photo of David Ledingham, Jessica Auster, Adam Hewey, and Laurel Carini. They were all local performers set to appear in the Snowmass Repertory Theater's July 1986 production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs," opening at the Snowmass Theater. Photo taken by Devon Meyers.
Aspen Historical Society/courtesy photo

“Four bright and talented local actors will appear in Snowmass Repertory Theatre’s production of ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs,’ which opens tonight at the Snowmass Theatre,” The Aspen Times announced July 10, 1986. “University of Colorado graduate (David) Ledingham, 25, will attend The Professional Workshop at New York’s circle in the Square this fall. Ledingham has appeared in several SRT productions, including ‘The Lion in Winter’ and ‘The Importance of Being Ernest.’ He has also played the role of Murphy in ‘Cuckoo’s Nest.’”

Ledingham was an Aspen-Snowmass local and went on to earn a MFA in acting and for 20 years carved out a highly successful career in theatre, film and TV including Steppenwolf’s Tony Award-Winning, “The Grapes of Wrath” at The Royal National Theatre.

