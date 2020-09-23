Snowmass History: The Snowmass Villager newspaper launches, 1967
“New paper planned at Snowmass,” The Aspen Times announced Sept. 21, 1967. “A new newspaper will be launched next month when the publication starts on The Snowmass Villager, to be created by The Aspen Times to carry news and pictures of Snowmass-at-Aspen to readers throughout the nation. … The new publication will be designed to take advantage of the pictorial quality of the offset printing process to chronicle the exciting story of the nation’s newest major resort with pictures and text, it was stated. Target date for the inaugural issue of the new weekly is Oct. 19, it was announced by officials of the Aspen Times.” The actual launch date was Oct. 23, 1967.
