Snowmass history: The (snow)cat’s meow
Snowmass would pair snowcat ski tours with lift-served skiing
In the fall of 1967, the Aspen Illustrated News announced that Snowmass would continue its ski touring service.
The “Snowmass guided touring service will be continued this coming winter in a slightly different form” as the Snowmass-at-Aspen ski operations were opening as well. “Charges for this service will be $5 a day in addition to a lift ticket.”
Tours would originate at the “top of the No. 4 lift and proceed in the Sno-Cat to the West Willow Ridge area at an elevation of approximately 12,600 feet. From here they will have a choice of tours into Moraine Valley or East Alpine” and would terminate at the maintained ski slopes. Lunches were not served but could be packed in or enjoyed at one of the new West Village restaurants. The article then warned, “Unless you are an experienced powder snow skier, Snowmass does not recommend that you attempt this tour.”
