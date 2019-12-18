Snowmass History: “The Killy Thing,” 1969

One color slide of Jean-Claude Killy crossing the finish line during the Killy Challenge, a ski race on Aspen mountain in December, 1969.

Lindner; Rick

“Killy on TV,” a headline in The Aspen Times read in 1969. “‘The Killy Thing,’ a 30-minute TV series on CBS, Sundays at 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1, will feature Snowmass-at-Aspen on the first show,” the related article stated.

“The program features 10 minutes of competitive races on parallel courses between Jean Claude and the winner of elimination races between four challengers. Parallel course racing was first tried for TV audiences last winter during the French-American Challenge Cup races in Aspen.”

The races were scheduled for early December with expectations that Stein Eriksen would be one of the challengers.