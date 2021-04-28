 Snowmass history: The future of Snowmass, seen from the past | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass history: The future of Snowmass, seen from the past

Wood Run area was one of the oldest neighborhoods related to ski area development

Snowmass

Aspen Historical Society
A map of lots at the Wood Run development at the new Snowmass-at-Aspen Ski Area, photographed by David Hiser, appeared alongside related images and an article in the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967.
Aspen Historical Society, Hiser Collection/Courtesy photo

The Aspen Illustrated News spring 1967 issues reported on a Snowmass-at-Aspen project slated to open in December with updates and a look ahead at the future of the region.

“‘Sold’ buttons cover (a) map of Wood Run residential area,” read a caption for a map showing the lots along Wood Run. “Salesmen are insured of sales (for) 10 to 15 years if project proceeds as planned. The rate of sales will control the growth of Snowmass-at-Aspen.”

The Wood Run area is one of the oldest neighborhoods related to the massive undertaking involved in designing, building and opening the Snowmass-at-Aspen Ski Area.

Snowmass
