Snowmass History: “The friendliest man in West Village”

Arthur Small leans near a map of West Village in an image that appeared in the Aspen Illustrated News on October 5, 1967.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Illustrated News Collection/Courtesy photo

“We’d like you to meet … Art Small,” wrote the Snowmass Villager in 1968. “You would be hard put to find someone to disagree with you if you described Art Small as the friendliest man in West Village. His grin is a welcome mat that invites you to stop and visit a spell and his accent is loaded with southern hospitality. It’s genuine. … Art himself became acquainted with Snowmass personnel during ski visits to Aspen last December, January and February and accepted the position of West Village Assn. Manager, a position akin to that of mayor, hence his nickname as Mayor of West Village.”

“‘Eventually Snowmass-at-Aspen project managers will turn the Village Assn. over to govern itself,’ Art said, ‘and at that time the Village will probably become incorporated into a city as Vail did.’”

The prophecy came true when in 1977 the Town of Snowmass Village was officially incorporated.