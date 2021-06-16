Snowmass history: The dawn of Fanny Hill concerts

The Nitty Gritty Dirty Band plays a show pictured in the Aspen Times on March 3, 1977.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy photo

The “Snowmass pop concert series will return this summer for its second year, offering performances by 13 different artists in a variety of pop music styles ranging from country to rock to jazz,” announced the Aspen Times in June 1975.

It was held in the Snowmass Pavilion next to the Timbermill Inn along the edge of the ski run. “Included in the series will be long-time Aspen favorites like the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who will play on July 5; Jose Feliciano, who performed in last summer’s series, … and Bonnie Raitt, considered by many to have been the highlight of last summer’s concerts.”