Snowmass history: The Brush Creek School puts on a show
End-of-year celebration in 1934 included performances, awards, party
“Brush Creek School Entertains,” recapped an article in the Aspen Times in 1934.
“Friday evening, May 25th, Brush Creek School closed for the year with a program and party. The program consisted of a number of recitations and a play,” the Times reported. “A prize was awarded (to) Edwards Roberts for having the highest average for the year. Charles Roberts, the only eighth grader, was second. Miss Stewart presented him with his diploma. After the program the older folks played cards and others spent the evening dancing. Music was furnished by Hildur Hoaglund. Refreshments served at a late hour.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: The Brush Creek School puts on a show
“Brush Creek School Entertains,” recapped an article in the Aspen Times in 1934.