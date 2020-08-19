Snowmass History: Stocking the streams, 1934

Hugh and Bert Chisholm fishing at Snowmass Creek, 1927.

Aspen Historical Society/courtesy photo

“600,000 ‘baby’ trout placed in local streams,” touted The Aspen Times on Aug. 23, 1934. “If stocking the lakes and streams of Pitkin County with fingerling trout will have any effect whatsoever on fishing in this section, it should be a mecca for devotees of the sport made famous by Izaak Walton during the next few years. For to date this summer, upwards of 600,000 of the fingerlings have been planted in the waters of this community by members of the Western Slope Game and Fish club, the local conservation organization. During the seven days ending last Saturday evening, 300,000 of the baby fish were placed in Maroon lake and creek, Taylor Lake, American Lake, Castle Creek, Hunter Creek, Brush Creek, Woody Creek, Linkens Creek, the Roaring Fork River and the four unnamed lakes in the Lincoln Gulch territory….”

Pictured are Hugh and Bert Chisholm showing off their catch circa 1927.