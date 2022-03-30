Snowmass history: Stein’s right-Hans man

Instructors assess students' skiing level on Fanny Hill at Snowmass, circa 1968.

David Hister/Aspen Historical Society, Hiser Collection

The Snowmass Villager introduced readers to Stein Eriksen’s right-hand man, Hans Forlie, supervisor of the Snowmass Ski School, on March 28, 1968.

Forlie described skiing “as a ‘bug sport — if you get the bug, you don’t care what it costs or how much time it takes.’ He admits he has the bug, that for him, ‘skiing is it. It is my work and my hobby,’” the Villager reported. “Hans grew up in a small town in Norway but, until he was 15, his skiing was confined to ski jumping and cross-country skiing because there were no lifts. … Hans’ job as Ski School Supervisor involves organizing the classes, both at the ski school meeting place and on the hill.

“At the meeting place the skiers ‘try to tell us how well they ski.’ But, he says, most people don’t know how to classify themselves which create problems,” the article continued. “They may say they are parallel skiers when actually they are in ‘less than medium stem christy’ category. … Most skiers love Snowmass, Hans noted, ‘It is the absolutely perfect mountain for the average skier. We have everything, even now, from beginning to advanced.”