Snowmass History: “Snowmass” the movie, 1967

One color slide of a film crew in Snowmass filming the movie "Snowmass" (Before Lifts), a Durrance Production Film, 1967.

Margaret Durrance | Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

Image of the film crew in Snowmass filming the movie “Snowmass,” a Durrance Production film released in 1967. The film was intended to promote cat skiing in Snowmass before it was a formal ski area with lift service.

In the photo, a camera man looks through the lens of a movie camera while Dick Durrance stands behind him in a blue and white hat. The film includes Carol Craig, Alice Scutter and Hal Hartman skiing powder at the top of the Burn, which they reached via an orange snowcat used to transport skiers up the mountain for skiing. The film also featured Don Rayburn, Tom Marshall, Mona Mitchell and Stein Eriksen.