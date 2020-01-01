Snowmass History: Snowmass Club tennis bubble, 1992

One color slide of the Snowmass Club tennis bubble with Mt. Daly in the background, January 1992.

John Russell | Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

A view of Mount Daly with the Snowmass Club tennis bubble in the foreground on a bluebird day in January 1992. The bubble was first introduced in the early 1970s, but soon became a permanent fixture in Snowmass Village in December 1981 until the late 1990s when the Residences at the Snowmass Club were built. Two enclosed clay tennis courts were incorporated into the club’s new buildings.

It is rumored that one winter the tennis bubble remained deflated due to technical difficulties; do you remember when?