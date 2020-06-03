Snowmass History: Snowmass-at-Aspen project model, 1965
Architect Edward Beall, a planner for Snowmass, looks over the preliminary model of the first Village in the then-new Snowmass-at-Aspen project. The plan included a variety of investment opportunities including condominiums and hotel apartments as well as business properties. Lift lines and ski trails were cut in 1965 and the lower parking areas and roads were excavated and graded, ready to start construction set to begin June 1, 1966. A related image and article are in the Aspen Illustrated News on Oct. 1, 1965.
