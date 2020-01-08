Snowmass History: Skijoring at Winterskol, 1979

One color photograph of Marty Schlumberger skijoring at the Snowmass Stables near the Rodeo Lot, 1979.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

“Silver Skol ’76 marks the 25th year of the area’s most popular celebration — Winterskol,” explained an article in the January 1976 edition of the Snowmass Affairs magazine.

“This year’s silver theme is geared to result in the biggest and best celebration ever. … Sunday the emphasis turns to Snowmass. One of the most popular events is the ski splash finals. Elaborately attired contestants run the hill and somersault, dive or fly into the Eldorado pool. There will also be snow sculpture, a cross-country race, tug-of-war across the main recreation pool, a ‘human fish’ contest, innertube races and kite flying demonstrations. At the Snowmass Stables there is skijoring. A skier is pulled by a horse through a flat slalom course. It’s an exciting event for both participants and spectators alike.”